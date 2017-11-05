Tory whip Chris Pincher refers himself to police over behaviour allegations

Conservative MP Chris Pincher has "voluntarily stood down" from the Whips' Office and referred himself to the party's complaints procedure and the police following allegations over his behaviour, a Downing Street spokesman said.

The move comes after the Mail on Sunday reported that Mr Pincher had been accused of making an unwanted pass at former Olympic rower and Conservative activist Alex Story.

Mr Pincher told the newspaper: "If Mr Story has ever felt offended by anything I said then I can only apologise to him."