Trial by newspaper taking place over Westminster harassment claims, Tory MP Anna Soubry says

Conservative MP Anna Soubry says a trial by newspaper is taking place over sexual harassment claims that are sweeping through Westminster.

Ms Soubry, speaking on the The Andrew Marr Show, said those making complaints of a criminal nature needed to go to police or a relevant authority first.

Ms Soubry was addressing pornography allegations made against First Secretary of State Damian Green, which Mr Green denies.

"What we are having in relation to Damian, who I said should have been suspended so there was a proper inquiry, this would have formed part of that inquiry, and instead we are pretty much having trial by the newspapers," she said.

"And this is not acceptable"