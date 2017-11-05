'Urgent action needed' as falling beer sales hurt pubs

Pubs in Britain will continue to close if beer sales continue to fall, an industry body has warned.

Figures show sales of beer in the UK's pubs, bars and restaurants have fallen by the biggest margin for five years.

The British Beer and Pub Association said around 35 million fewer pints were sold in the three months to September compared with the same quarter last year - a fall of 3.6%.

The organisation warned pubs will continue to close if the trend continues, blaming "sky high" business rates.

It has called for "urgent action" from Chancellor Philip Hammond in his budget later this month.