A frost free night

Nowhere near as cold as last night. Clearer and colder through East Anglia and the Midlands with temperatures falling - elsewhere cloud blanketing the bulk of Britain with a breeze keeping temperatures from falling too far. Rain into Scotland and Northern Ireland will be heavy enough to wake some of us up before the morning alarm. The rain will slide into Irish Sea coastal counties and into the north and west, including Wales trough the morning. Ahead of this cloudy skies and some patchy rain likely for central England and the Midlands - grey with misty hills and breezy, keeping it chilly.

Behind the rain turning clearer, but colder as temperatures slide away.