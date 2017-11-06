Adoptive father Matthew Scully-Hicks guilty of 18-month-old daughter Elsie's murder

A father has been convicted of murdering his 18-month-old daughter by violently shaking her and striking her head, just two weeks after he formally adopted her.

Matthew Scully-Hicks was found guilty of inflicting a catalogue of injuries - including bruises, a broken leg and a fall down a full flight of stairs - on his adoptive daughter Elsie in the eight months he had care for her.

Elsie died in May 2016, four days after suffering brain damage, a fractured skull and fractures to her ribs.

During his trial, Scully-Hicks, who stayed at home with Elsie while his husband, Craig, worked, denied that he found looking after her stressful or that he was unable to cope and insisted he never harmed her.

Yet Cardiff Crown Court was told that the 31-year-old branded his daughter "a psycho", "the exorcist" and "Satan dressed up in a Babygro" in text messages.

Giving evidence, neighbours of the family reported hearing the former lifeguard shouting "shut the f*** up" at Elsie and calling her a "little f****** brat" and a "silly little c***" when she cried.

When he dialed 999 on May 25, Scully-Hicks reported the toddler had collapsed and must have spontaneously suffered injuries after he changed her for bed at home in Llandaff, Cardiff.