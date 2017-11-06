Bono 'named in the Paradise Papers' over Maltese company links

Bono is among a raft of celebrities whose names reportedly appear in the Paradise papers. According to the Guardian, the U2 frontman allegedly used a Malta-based company to pay for a share in a shopping centre based in Lithuania.

The documents suggest the Irish singer, real name Paul Hewson, invested in the Maltese company Nude Estates, which purchased the shopping centre.

A spokeswoman for the singer told the newspaper Bono was a "passive, minority investor in Nude Estates Malta Ltd, a company that was legally registered in Malta until it was voluntarily wound up in 2015."

Monday revelations are not the first time the tax arrangements of Bono have come under scrutiny; in 2009 he was accused of storing his wealth in a Dutch tax haven. A 2011 tax protest at Glastonbury also attacked the band’s tax status, with activists inflating a 20ft balloon emblazoned with the message "U Pay Your Tax 2".