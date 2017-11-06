British hostage Ian Squire killed in Nigeria as three set free

One British hostage has been killed and three others set free after being kidnapped in Nigeria, the Foreign Office (FCO) has confirmed.

The four Britons were abducted at around 2am local time from a small community in the south of the country on October 13.

One of them, Ian Squire, was killed before their release could be negotiated. The other three, David Donovan, his wife Shirley Donovan and Alanna Carson, were set free following intervention by the British High Commission and Nigerian authorities.

It is understood that Mr Squire and his fellow Christian charity workers were working as missionaries when they were abducted from their accommodation in Delta State.

The FCO said it had been "a traumatic time for all concerned".

A statement issued on behalf of all the families involved said: “We are delighted and relieved that Alanna, David and Shirley have returned home safely. Our thoughts are now with the family and friends of Ian as we come to terms with his sad death.

“This has been a traumatic time for our loved ones who were kidnapped and for their families and friends here in the UK. We would therefore ask that the media respect our privacy as we come to terms with the news. We will not be making any further comment.”

A FCO spokesperson said: “We are supporting the families of four British people who were abducted on October 13 in Nigeria, one of whom was tragically killed.

“This has clearly been a traumatic time for all concerned, and our staff will continue to do all we can to support the families.

“We are grateful to the Nigerian authorities, and are unable to comment given the ongoing nature of their investigations."