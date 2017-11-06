Manchester Police probe possible child abduction at fireworks display

Manchester Police are investigating the possible abduction of a young girl from a fireworks display.

Detectives said the child, believed to be six or seven-years-old according to social media, may have been snatched from Heaton Park.

"I want people to know we are taking this report extremely seriously and are following all possible lines of inquiry, which may cause some disruption to people leaving the event this evening," said Superintendent Arif Nawaz of Greater Manchester Police.

"We need to be really clear about what has happened this evening so I'd ask that people refrain from speculating around the circumstances on social media as we follow our processes."

Police carried out searches of vehicles as they left the event with attendees on social media noting long delays as they exited the park.