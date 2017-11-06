The Paradise Papers: Everything you need to know

Many of the leaked papers belong to Bermuda-based law firm Appleby. Credit: AP

A huge leak of documents has laid bare the financial affairs of the global elite. The Queen, former Tory treasurer Lord Ashcroft and US president Donald Trump's commerce secretary Wilbur Ross are among those named in the tranche of material dubbed the Paradise Papers. In total, some 13.4 million documents have been released which reportedly tie major companies and political figures to secretive overseas arrangements. It is the biggest data leak since the Panama Papers release last year. Here is everything you need to know about the disclosures and those implicated by them.

What are the Paradise Papers?

The Paradise Papers is a database comprising around 13.4 million documents detailing the tax affairs of some of the wealthiest people and companies on the planet. The majority of the data comes from leaked papers belonging to Appleby, a Bermuda-based law firm specialising in offshore accounts. Much of the trove of files includes bank statements, emails and loan agreements from Appleby, which helps clients set up in overseas jurisdictions with low or zero tax rates. Other records came from Asiaciti Trust, a family-run offshore specialist based In Singapore, and from 19 corporate registries maintained by governments in jurisdictions that draw the wealthy seeking privacy.

The Paradise Papers are the biggest data leak since the Panama Papers. Credit: AP

As with last year's Panama Papers, the files were first obtained by the German newspaper Suddeutsche Zeitung, which then shared them with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ). Nearly 100 media organisations have since been involved in sifting through the tranche of documents. In addition to the initial cache of data released on Sunday night, the ICIJ has promised further information will be made public throughout the week. The ICIJ said this will include "stories on strategies used by multinational corporations to shift profits to low-tax jurisdictions," and an expose on "the world of private jets and yachts" owned in offshore tax havens by the planet's richest people.

Who has been implicated?

The papers have shed light on the financial affairs of the global elite, ranging from celebrities and politicians to major companies, but the biggest name to emerge so far is the Queen. According to reports, around £10 million from the Queen's private estate was paid into funds in the Cayman Islands and Bermuda between 2004 and 2005. A small part of the cash was traced to lender BrightHouse, which has previously been accused of ripping off customers with high interest rates.

Money from the Queen's private estate was paid into a fund, the papers show. Credit: PA

The documents also claim former Tory treasurer Lord Ashcroft, who donated millions to the party, remained a non-dom when it was thought he had given up the status. It is reported he continued to avoid tax while domiciled in Belize, despite efforts to make peers pay their tax in full. U2 frontman Bono is alleged to have used a company based in Malta, a low tax jurisdiction, to pay for a share in a shopping centre based in Lithuania. The leaked papers reportedly reveal that Bono, under his real name Paul Hewson, was an investor in the Maltese company Nude Estates, which bought the shopping centre. The White House was hit by fresh claims that it has ties to Russia after commerce secretary Wilbur Ross was allegedly shown to have cash in a shipping company which deals with Russian leader Vladimir Putin's son-in-law. The Russian firm Navigator, in which the offshore investments are reportedly held, has a partnership with Sibur, a gas company co-owned by Kirill Shamalov, who is married to Mr Putin's daughter.

Former Tory treasurer Lord Ashcroft is named in the papers. Credit: PA

The papers also question whether Everton football club has broken Premier League rules over ownership. Social media, technology and sports companies are also said to have money sheltered in overseas havens, alongside a line-up of A-list celebrities. Household names such as Nike and Apple feature prominently in the list, highlighted for their alleged use of aggressive tax avoidance schemes.

Is what is being reported legal?

There is nothing to suggest that any of the investments that have been reported are illegal. The papers claim major global companies have exploited offshore schemes to avoid tax. Tax avoidance involves companies and people using legal ways and following the rules to reduce their tax bill. In contrast, tax evasion is an offence and involves illegal ways of paying less tax than required. A spokesman for the Duchy of Lancaster, which handles the Queen's investments, said: "All of our investments are fully audited and legitimate." Responding to the leak on Sunday, Appleby, the Bermuda-based law firm at the centre of the story, said there is "no evidence" it has done anything wrong.

What is the UK's approach to dealing with tax havens?

The Government announced in 2015 that Britain's overseas territories - which include the Cayman Islands and the British Virgin Islands - had agreed to reveal who owns and profits from a company on central registers or "similarly effective systems". The Foreign Office says it wants UK law enforcement and tax authorities to have unrestricted access to this information while companies and their beneficial owners must not be alerted should an investigation be under way. But campaigners argue this falls short of the desire to have increased transparency, including David Cameron's previously stated intentions for such registers to be publicly available.

The Government defended its record on tackling tax avoidance. Credit: PA