East Sussex parents slam council's 'insulting' school attendance drive

An "insulting" council campaign urging parents to make sure their children attend school even if they have a minor illness such as a cold has been condemned by parents.

East Sussex County Council's campaign uses slogans such as "Get a Grip" and "Don't be a Mug" to urge parents not to let their children take time off.

Thousands of people have signed a petition calling for the campaign - which warns parents they might be fined if their children miss lessons without permission - to be scrapped.

The change.org petition has gained about 6,900 signatures so far, and calls on the council to apologise as well as withdraw the "aggressive" campaign.

A spokeswoman for the council acknowledged that the move has been controversial, but said that school attendance levels in the area were not good enough and that the authority "won't flinch" from addressing the issue.

The petition says that a leaflet distributed to schoolchildren who had missed at least three days in the first half term was "frankly offensive".

"Of course we don't want our children to miss the curriculum, and of course we don't want teachers wasting their time catching children up instead of teaching the class, but there is nothing we can do about it - the decision to take time off work to look after ill children is not one that is taken willingly or lightly," the petition says.