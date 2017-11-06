Party leaders agree new procedures to tackle abuse in Westminster

Theresa May has met with Jeremy Corbyn and other party leaders at the House of Commons to reach agreement on new Parliament-wide anti-harassment procedures.

The meeting follows a spate of revelations and allegations involving MP over the past few days, which have led to calls for action to ensure Westminster is a safe place to work.

The prime minister said the leaders have agreed to introduce a new grievance procedure for parliamentary staff and face-to-face human resources support, in what she called an "important step forward".

The latter will be in place at the end of the month, while the former should come into effect in the new year, she added.