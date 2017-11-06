Smartphone app offers NHS GP appointments

An NHS service allowing people to see their doctor 24/7 via a videolink on their smartphone is being trialled.

The "GP at hand" app gives patients the opportunity to book an appointment at anytime of day or night and get a video consultation on their phone within two hours.

It is being trialled in London but could be expanded if successful.

The Royal College of General Practitioners (RCGPs) warned the service was "luring GPs away from frontline general practice".

Professor Helen Stokes-Lampard, Chair of the RCGPs, said: “Some patients will see this as a ‘golden ticket’ to get quick and easy access to a GP - and for younger, healthier commuters it could prove a solution to long waiting times for an appointment.

“Technology can achieve wonderful things when used properly, but we are really worried that schemes like this are creating a twin-track approach to NHS general practice and that patients are being ‘cherry-picked’, which could actually increase the pressures on traditional GPs based in the community.

“We understand that with increasingly long waiting times to see a GP, an online service is convenient and appealing, but older patients and those living with more complex needs want continuity of care and the security of their local practice where their GPs know them."