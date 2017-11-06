Texas church shooting: first victims are named

At least 26 people were killed by a gunman who attacked a church service. Credit: AP

A teenager, a mother-of-three and a Sunday school teacher were among those killed in a mass shooting at a Texas church. Gunman Devin Patrick Kelley, 26, opened fire on worshippers at First Baptist Church in the small town of Sutherland Springs. Many of the 26 dead are understood the be children, while ten others are still fighting for life in hospital. These are the known victims of the shooting:

Annabelle Holkholm, 14

The 14-year-old was the daughter of the church's pastor.

The fourteen-year-old daughter of church pastor Frank Pomeroy was among the first victims to be named. Mr Pomeroy's wife Sherri said the couple had been out of town but their daughter had been among the congregation and was fatally shot down. "We lost our 14-year-old daughter today and many friends," she wrote. "I am at the Charlotte airport trying to get home as soon as I can."

Joann Ward

Joann Ward was at church with her children.

The mother was shot together with her children as they attended Sunday services at the church. US media reported that her daughters, Brooke Ward, five, and Emily Garza, seven, also died. Her son Ryland Ward, also aged five, was reportedly found with four gunshot wounds and is critically ill in hospital.

Bryan and Karla Holcolmbe

Bryan and Karla Holcombe were named among the dead.