- ITV Report
Texas 'hero' chased gunman after church massacre
A Texan motorist has been hailed a hero after he pursued the gunman who shot dead 26 people in a church massacre.
Johnnie Langendorff told how he had been driving when he stopped at a junction and "saw gunfire" outside the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs.
He described watching suspect Devin Kelley escape in his truck before a member of the public, carrying a rifle, ran to his window and said they needed to chase him.
Mr Langendorff said it all happened so fast that he thought "act now, ask questions later".
He said: “And as he came up, he... I never got a look at him [the suspect]. I never really saw him. I just saw the gunfire."
Describing the pursuit, he explained how he stayed on the phone to the police for the whole chase.
He added: "We had to get him, and so, that's what I did. I was on the phone with dispatch the entire time.
"As far as I could see, Wilson County Police were all headed to the church and on Route 539 I did not see any police and so I gave them the direction we were going - what road and everything."
After chasing him the length of the highway at 95mph, Kelley lost control of his truck and crashed into a ditch.
Mr Langendorff went on to say that Kelley "never moved after that. He didn't get out, he didn't try anything, nothing."
It was reported that more weapons were found by police in the vehicle.
Mr Langendorff added that he just acted on impulse after being told what had happened.
He said: "He [Kelley] just hurt so many people and he just affected so many people's lives, why wouldn't you want to take him down?"