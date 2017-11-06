Texas 'hero' chased gunman after church massacre

A Texan motorist has been hailed a hero after he pursued the gunman who shot dead 26 people in a church massacre.

Johnnie Langendorff told how he had been driving when he stopped at a junction and "saw gunfire" outside the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs.

He described watching suspect Devin Kelley escape in his truck before a member of the public, carrying a rifle, ran to his window and said they needed to chase him.

Mr Langendorff said it all happened so fast that he thought "act now, ask questions later".

He said: “And as he came up, he... I never got a look at him [the suspect]. I never really saw him. I just saw the gunfire."

Describing the pursuit, he explained how he stayed on the phone to the police for the whole chase.

He added: "We had to get him, and so, that's what I did. I was on the phone with dispatch the entire time.