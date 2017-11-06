- ITV Report
-
Weather: Early frost and fog patches will give way to a mainly fine, bright and chilly day
After early frost and fog patches have cleared, the UK will be mainly fine, bright and chilly. The north and the far west will be cloudy with outbreaks of rain.
Heavier rain and strong winds will affect northwest Scotland, including coastal gales. The wind and rain will move across Scotland overnight, and into Northern Ireland, western Wales and western England. The top temperature will be 13 Celsius (55F).