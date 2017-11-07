- ITV Report
Woman launches fund to launch private prosecution against her alleged rapist after CPS drops case
A woman who claims she was drugged and raped by a stranger has launched a campaign to raise £100,000 to bring a private prosecution against her attacker.
Emily Hunt, 38, woke up in a hotel room naked and "utterly terrified" after the alleged assault in May 2015.
But, due to "insufficient evidence", the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) decided not to bring charges.
The mother-of-one told ITV's This Morning: "The police told me a year after the assault that he filmed me naked and unconscious on the hotel bed for a minute and two seconds and that he had told the police that he had planned to use it for personal reasons."
Ms Hunt, who lives in Hackney, London, said her last memory is of finishing lunch with her dad at around 4pm.
She said there a "total black hole" in her recollection of the day until around 10pm and has no memory of meeting her alleged rapist.
"There is CCTV footage of me being very flirty, kissing him, holding hands and all over him," she said of the moments leading to the alleged attack.
"I don't remember being in the bar where they said I met him. None of it makes sense."
She said CCTV footage also shows her to be in "such an intoxicated state" that she fell onto a bench in the reception of a hotel in Bethnal Green, east London.
The strategy consultant, who is originally from New York, said she contacted a friend once she came to in the hotel room, and that he then alerted the police.
Ms Hunt said she was not taken for a forensic medical exam by officers in the hours after the alleged rape because they said she was too intoxicated to consent to it.
She said the police later revealed that her alleged rapist was found to be in possession of Viagra and LSD. Tests also showed he had not drunk any alcohol in the time he was with Ms Hunt.
She claims the police "did not do what they needed to do from the outset", with delays in getting statements and mistakes in the timeline of a toxicology analysis.
Asked what she believes her chances of success are, Ms Hunt replied: "I think they're pretty good, to be honest. So, the CPS's response is all about the details that I didn't have at the time of the appeal.
"The appeal was back in September 2015, I wasn't given the toxicology report until February 2016. I didn't know that he had no alcohol in his system. I didn't know that he had Viagra on him. And I didn't know that they got the timeline wrong until well after my appeal window closed. So their appeal is based on bad facts."
Ms Hunt went on to say that the response to her fundraising has been "amazing".
She added: "I've had a couple of hundred people give five or ten pounds just because they believe in this and that has just been so meaningful. Both men and women believe in this and I'm really hoping that we'll get to the total to be able to bring not just my private prosecution but another one very quickly thereafter. Because I want to make it clear that rape is a prosecute-able offence in the UK."
In response Scotland Yard confirmed they arrested a 35-year-old man on suspicion of rape in May 2015, but that the CPS decided not to prosecute him in the September of that year.
The force said a number of complaints were made about their investigations by Ms Hunt, and that these were passed to the Independent Police Complaints Commission, who reviewed them and decided not to uphold them.
A CPS spokesman said that having looked carefully at all the available evidence in Ms Hunt's case, a specialist prosecutor decided there was insufficient evidence for a realistic prospect of conviction.