Woman launches fund to launch private prosecution against her alleged rapist after CPS drops case

A woman who claims she was drugged and raped by a stranger has launched a campaign to raise £100,000 to bring a private prosecution against her attacker.

Emily Hunt, 38, woke up in a hotel room naked and "utterly terrified" after the alleged assault in May 2015.

But, due to "insufficient evidence", the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) decided not to bring charges.

The mother-of-one told ITV's This Morning: "The police told me a year after the assault that he filmed me naked and unconscious on the hotel bed for a minute and two seconds and that he had told the police that he had planned to use it for personal reasons."

Ms Hunt, who lives in Hackney, London, said her last memory is of finishing lunch with her dad at around 4pm.

She said there a "total black hole" in her recollection of the day until around 10pm and has no memory of meeting her alleged rapist.

"There is CCTV footage of me being very flirty, kissing him, holding hands and all over him," she said of the moments leading to the alleged attack.

"I don't remember being in the bar where they said I met him. None of it makes sense."

She said CCTV footage also shows her to be in "such an intoxicated state" that she fell onto a bench in the reception of a hotel in Bethnal Green, east London.