Apple 'moved funds to Channel Islands' after crackdown on Ireland tax laws

Apple moved funds to the Channel Islands after a crackdown on tax laws in Ireland, reports suggest.

The technology company is alleged to have rearranged its tax affairs, after changes were made to controversial Irish tax practices, the BBC and Guardian revealed.

The claims are the latest to emerge from the Paradise Papers, which has linked companies and celebrities with secretive overseas tax arrangements, though there is no suggestion that those involved acted illegally.

Apple claimed on Monday the new structure did not reduce the company’s tax payments, and "ensured that our tax obligation to the United States was not reduced".

"The debate over Apple's taxes is not about how much we owe but where we owe it, the company said in a statement.

"As the largest taxpayer in the world we've paid over 35 billion dollars in corporate income taxes over the past three years, plus billions of dollars more in property tax, payroll tax, sales tax and VAT.

"We believe every company has a responsibility to pay the taxes they owe and we're proud of the economic contributions we make to the countries and communities where we do business."

The company had channelled sales outside of the US through their Irish companies, which benefited from lower taxation. However, the arrangement was investigated by the EU, which resulted in an end to the practice in 2014.

The Paradise Papers leak revealed two Irish subsidiaries, Apple Operations International and Apple Sales International, were managed by Bermuda-based legal firm Appleby's office in Jersey from the start of 2015 until early 2016, the BBC said.