Battling thieves to save battleship HMS Prince of Wales at the bottom of the sea

A British diver has been given some royal appreciation for his efforts to save a sunken Royal Navy battleship from metal thieves.

HMS Prince of Wales was sunk in 1941 by the Japanese and is now at the bottom of the South China Sea off the coast of Malaysia.

Prince Charles – the current holder of the title for the male heir to the throne, the Prince of Wales – thanked Stephen Flew, who has been diving to the upturned ship – a war grave – on the sea bed.

The warship is regularly targeted by thieves who steal its metal.

Mr Flew, who has a day job in petro-chemicals, works with the Malaysian Navy – and reports his sightings of any new damage.

Sea patrols are then dispatched to protect HMS Prince of Wales.