Trump lands in South Korea amid tensions over Pyongyang’s nuclear weapons programme

Donald Trump landed in South Korea on Tuesday, a two-day visit held against a backdrop of increased tensions with North Korea over the regime’s nuclear weapons programme.

Since taking office, the US president has taken a hard line against Pyongyang, even threatening to “totally destroy” the country in a September speech at the United Nations.

Any statements Trump makes will be watched warily by leaders on both sides of the divided peninsula as Washington and its regional allies look to deter any further weapons testing by dictator Kim Jong un.

At a Monday news conference in Japan, Trump declared the “era of strategic patience” towards Pyongyang “is over.”

“Some people say my rhetoric is very strong but look what has happened with very weak rhetoric in the last 25 years," he continued.