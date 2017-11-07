Kevin Spacey's latest film pulled from AFI festival in Hollywood

Kevin Spacey's latest film has been pulled from a film festival in Hollywood after historical allegations of inappropriate behaviour by the actor.

All The Money In The World, about the real life kidnapping of John Paul Getty's grandson, was due to be screened on the closing night of AFI Fest later this month.

However, organisers pulled the film due to "current allegations" against the Oscar-winner.

"All The Money In The World is a superb film and more than worthy of its place of honour in the AFI Fest," TriStar Pictures said.

"But given the current allegations surrounding one of its actors and out of respect for those impacted, it would be inappropriate to celebrate at a gala at this difficult time.

"Accordingly, the film will be withdrawn. However, a film is not the work of one person. There are over 800 other actors, writers, artists, craftspeople and crew who worked tirelessly and ethically on this film, some for years, including one of cinema's master directors.

"It would be a gross injustice to punish all of them for the wrongdoings of one supporting actor in the film. Accordingly, the film will open wide as planned on December 22."

The film also starts Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Williams.

Spacey's representative has said the actor is "taking the time necessary to seek evaluation and treatment" in light of the claims.