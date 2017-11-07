Nutella quietly tweaks formula of chocolate and hazelnut spread

Nutella has sparked outrage amongst its fans after it quietly tweaked the formula of its chocolate and hazelnut spread.

The quantities of powdered skimmed milk increased from 7.5% to 8.7% and the sugar content rose from 55.9% to 56.3%, a German consumer group reported.

Ferrero, who make the spread, said it had made an "adjustment" to the product as many brands regularly do.

The company reportedly said: "The quality ... and all the other characteristics of Nutella remain the same."