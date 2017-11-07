- ITV Report
Part of Holyrood evacuated over suspicious packages
Part of the Scottish Parliament was evacuated today after three suspicious packages were found.
Three Tory MSPs, Liz Smith, Jamie Halcro-Johnston and Edward Mountain, received packages at their offices and at least one is said to have contained white powder.
Police and firefighters arrived at the scene in Edinburgh but business continued elsewhere, the Scottish Parliament confirmed.
Mr Mountain told how his package appeared to contain invitations to the Inverness Courier newspaper's 200th anniversary celebration.
But he said that the one sent to Mr Halcro-Johnston contained white powder.
In a string of tweets, Scottish Parliament added: "No other areas of the Scottish Parliament campus are currently affected and we remain open to the public at present.
"The Presiding Officer and the Parliamentary Bureau have been briefed on the situation and are meeting currently.
"Chamber business will go ahead as planned @ScotParl this afternoon."