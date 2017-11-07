Part of Holyrood evacuated over suspicious packages

Part of the Scottish Parliament was evacuated today after three suspicious packages were found.

Three Tory MSPs, Liz Smith, Jamie Halcro-Johnston and Edward Mountain, received packages at their offices and at least one is said to have contained white powder.

Police and firefighters arrived at the scene in Edinburgh but business continued elsewhere, the Scottish Parliament confirmed.

Mr Mountain told how his package appeared to contain invitations to the Inverness Courier newspaper's 200th anniversary celebration.

But he said that the one sent to Mr Halcro-Johnston contained white powder.