Elderly driver, 90, who killed couple when he pressed accelerator instead of brake spared jail

A 90-year-old driver who killed a couple when he accidentally reversed his car into them has been spared jail.

Philip Bull wrongly pressed the accelerator instead of the brake when he dropped off his infirm wife for a hospital appointment.

The Ford Focus careered out of control hitting Clare Haslam, 44, and her partner Deborah Clifton, 49, in the car park at Withington Community Hospital in Manchester on March 7.

Miss Clifton was crushed under the wheels before members of the public helped lift the car off her. Ms Haslam also suffered multiple injuries and died shortly afterwards.

Retired textiles merchant Bull, who served in the Armed Forces, pleaded guilty to two counts of causing death by dangerous driving.

He said he was "hugely remorseful", adding: "I cannot think of any way worse to come to the end of my life having now ended the lives of others."

Judge Martin Walsh gave the pensioner a two-year suspended sentence.

Earlier he said it was an "extremely difficult and sensitive exercise".