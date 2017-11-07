Priti Patel avoids Commons questions on Israel meetings due to Africa trip

Ms Patel was unavailable to face questions from MPs Credit: PA

Priti Patel has been unable to face questions from MPs about "secret" meetings she held in Israel because she is away on government business. The International Development Secretary was "in the air" on her way to Africa, Foreign Office Minister Alistair Burt told the Commons, adding that she "did not suddenly contrive" the visit in order to avoid facing MPs. Mr Burt faced calls of "Where is she?" from the opposition benches when he rose to respond on Ms Patel's behalf. Labour had posed an urgent question over Ms Patel's meetings in Israel, held while she is said to have been on a family holiday. While on holiday she held 12 meetings, including with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, without informing the Foreign Office and accompanied by pro-Israel lobbyist Lord Polak.

Shadow international development secretary Kate Osamor called Ms Patel's absence in the Commons "simply unacceptable" and demanded she face a Cabinet Office investigation or do "the decent thing" and resign. She also accused Ms Patel of having "misled" the public with her initial apology in which she said the Foreign Office had been aware of her trip "while it was under way", something she later clarified. Mr Burt told MPs: "The secretary of state is on a pre-arranged government visit to Africa to focus on how we are breaking down barriers to [trade] and she is presently in the air. "The secretary of state realises in hindsight that these meetings were not arranged following the usual procedures and she has apologised for that. "The Foreign Office has said that UK interests were not damaged or affected by the meetings on this visit."

Labour's Kate Osamor said that Ms Patel had 'misled' the public