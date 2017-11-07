Rat-like fossils of oldest known human ancestors discovered in Dorset

The rat-like fossil remains of two creatures understood to be the oldest known ancestors of humans have been discovered in Dorset.

Two teeth belonging to two different species were sifted out of samples of Cretaceous period rock collected from exposed cliffs near Swanage.

Dr Steve Sweetman, from the University of Portsmouth, said his "jaw dropped" when one of the university's undergraduate students asked him to look at the specimens.

He said: "The teeth are of a type so highly evolved that I realised straight away I was looking at remains of Early Cretaceous mammals that more closely resembled those that lived during the latest Cretaceous, some 60 million years later in geological history.

"In the world of palaeontology there has been a lot of debate around a specimen found in China, which is approximately 160 million years old. This was originally said to be of the same type as ours but recent studies have ruled this out. That being the case, our 145 million-year-old teeth are undoubtedly the earliest yet known from the line of mammals that lead to our own species."