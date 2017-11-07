Satire thrives but anger never far away in Trump's America

David Carl does a mean Donald Trump impression. In the dressing room of a small Manhattan theatre, he puckers his lips, narrows his eyes and, in an unmistakable husky voice, asks me: “How does it feel to be in my company?"

A generous application of bright orange face paint and a dishevelled blonde wig complete the look. It’s unnerving.

David is no admirer of his president. In the 12 months since Trump’s election, he says dangerous divisions have spread across America.

But he hopes his act can provide at least a small opportunity for healing.

His play, Trump Lear, is a sharp, merciless, biting satire. It casts David as an actor held captive by Trump because he dared to mock him onstage.

The President is portrayed as a sinister, humourless psychopath, but the laughs come hard and fast and the audience adore it.

“Comedy can provide a valve,” David Tells me. “It allows people to come together and laugh at an absurd situation. Laughter releases pressure and, perhaps, that will encourage people to re-examine their differences.”