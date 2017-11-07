Schoolchildren find dead body on Yorkshire beach

A group of school children made a grim discovery while on a geography field trip, coming across a dead body on a beach in Yorkshire.

Police are attempting to identify the man, who was found by senior pupils from the High School of Dundee.

They were on a field trip to Flamborough in East Yorkshire when the discovery was made.

Staff reported it to police and quickly moved the students away from the area.

Police are continuing their inquiries.

The school said the pupils, who are expected home on Tuesday, have been offered the support of guidance teachers.

David Brett, deputy head of senior school, wrote to parents to reassure them.