Schoolchildren find dead body on Yorkshire beach

The pupils were on a field trip at Flamborough Head Credit: Malcolm Street

A group of school children made a grim discovery while on a geography field trip, coming across a dead body on a beach in Yorkshire.

Police are attempting to identify the man, who was found by senior pupils from the High School of Dundee.

They were on a field trip to Flamborough in East Yorkshire when the discovery was made.

Staff reported it to police and quickly moved the students away from the area.

Police are continuing their inquiries.

The school said the pupils, who are expected home on Tuesday, have been offered the support of guidance teachers.

David Brett, deputy head of senior school, wrote to parents to reassure them.

I am just writing to update you on a situation that arose this morning when our Higher Geography pupils were on the beach at Flamborough Head in Yorkshire as part of their field work activities.

The group became aware that there was what appeared to be a body on the beach a little distance away.

The staff confirmed this was the case and immediately called the police who also involved the coastguard. They are now attending to the matter. It seems it was the body of an adult male.

I should just reassure you that the pupils were moved away as soon as it became apparent what had happened.

They are all safe and well and are continuing with their fieldwork at another location as normally as possible under the circumstances.

– David Brett, deputy head of High School of Dundee senior school

Pupils have been assured they can discuss what could have been an "upsetting experience" with teachers on the trip.