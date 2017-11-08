Celebrity chef and restaurateur Antonio Carluccio dies aged 80

He was known for his Italian restaurant chain Carluccio's, which was founded in 1999, and for appearing in TV programmes, including BBC Two series The Two Greedy Italians along with chef Gennaro Contaldo.

A statement from the Italian chef's agent said: "It is with great sadness that we announce that Commendatore Antonio Carluccio OBE sadly passed away this morning."

Celebrity chef and restaurateur Antonio Carluccio has died at the age of 80.

He received the Commendatore, the equivalent of a British knighthood, from the Italian government in 1998 for services to Italy.

In 2007, he received an OBE from the Queen for his services to the catering industry.

A statement from the chain Carluccio's said: "We are incredibly saddened by the news that Antonio Carluccio, our founder, passed away on Wednesday.

"Antonio built Carluccio's from one restaurant to the fantastic brand it is today.

"It isn't just Antonio's name above our doors, but his heart and soul lives and breathes throughout our restaurants.

"Antonio was an OBE, OMRI and a much loved and respected Italian cookery writer, cook, restaurateur, food expert and TV personality.

"He was regarded as the Godfather of Italian cooking.

"Antonio has been a huge inspiration to many of us and his energy, zest for life and sense of humour will be greatly missed."