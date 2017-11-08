Cold weather ahead? Long range forecasts predict tumbling temperatures

One of the most high risk comments a weather presenter can make is one based on a long range forecast.

Frequently, a measured, fully caveat-ed few words can morph and mangle into a screaming tabloid headline, particularly when it is to do with cold weather, and particularly this side of Christmas.

Long range forecasts (up to 30 days ahead) need to be treated differently to our usual time period of five days which focuses on detail and tends to be quite location and timing specific.

The fact remains that even with modern forecasting ability and the 215 billion observations received and processed each day by the Met Office, the further into the future we look, the less easy it is to accurately predict the exact movement of air around the earth.

If the timing or exact track of a system is out by just fraction, the weather on that day can be radically different.

Any long range forecast in huge detail such as "it will be raining in Norwich three weeks from now, with a temperature of 10C and light north-westerly winds" is almost certainly not worth the paper it's written on!

That said, credible long range forecasts do have their uses, particularly at this time of the year.

Tracking movements of weather and giving a broad indication of likely conditions helps councils gauge stocks of grit for icy conditions, or in the summer, an indication of a prolonged spell of dry weather could flag up to local authorities a need to keep a close eye on water reserves in their area.