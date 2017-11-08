Duchess of Cambridge shows emerging baby bump at charity gala dinner

The Duchess of Cambridge gave a glimpse of her emerging baby bump as she attended a gala dinner for a children's mental health charity.

Kate, who is pregnant with her third child, was pictured on Tuesday night at the event in Kensington Palace's 18th-century Orangery.

The Duchess met supporters and those who have been helped by the Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families (AFNCCF) at a reception ahead of the event, held to celebrate the charity's work.

The Duchess, who is patron of the charity, has been suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum - a severe form of morning sickness - but has stepped back into the limelight in recent weeks.