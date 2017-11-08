Former far right sympathiser tells how Prevent programme helped him leave his extreme views behind

Ryan Wildman used to believe he was preparing for a "race war", but turned his life around after he was put on the government's controversial Prevent programme.

In what is the first-ever interview with a far right activist on the government programme, Ryan told ITV News how he had left his extreme views behind.

Before he was enrolled on Prevent, Ryan was involved with far right groups.

He adopted the groups' extreme views and had even experimented with making rudimentary explosives with parts he ordered online.

But he says it was thanks to his mentor on the programme, Nick Daines, that he was able to move on.