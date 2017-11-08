Liberal Democrats 'failing' to act on sexual harassment, members tell leader Cable

Liberal Democrat members and activists have told Sir Vince Cable that the party is "failing" to deal with sexual harassment.

In a letter to the party leader seen exclusively by ITV News, they call for a full review into how allegations are dealt with and more support for those who come forward.

On Monday the party suspended a member and referred reported rape allegations to the police.

But referring to the case in the letter, the signatories said that when "a group of young women put forward allegations of sexual assault against a fellow member of the party in July 2017...the allegations against the accused were not adequately looked into".

The emergence of the allegation drew the Lib Dems into the sexual harassment scandal engulfing Westminster.

The letter, currently signed by 82 members and activists, says such stories are "common within the party".

In 2013, Lord Rennard, one of the party's most senior figures, was accused of sexual harassment by four female party members. The signatories to the letter say that changes to the complaints procedure promised in the wake of these allegations have not been forthcoming.