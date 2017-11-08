M&S steps up clothing store closures and slows Simply Food expansion plans

Marks & Spencer is stepping up plans to close under-performing clothing stores as it battles to turn its fortunes around.

The retail giant said it would further "reshape" the clothing and home arm to focus on the most successful locations, with a renewed drive on online sales.

It will also slow expansion of its Simply Food chain amid "difficult" trading, the group said.

A "significant" cost review will also be launched.

It comes as half-year figures revealed a 5.3% fall in underlying pre-tax profits to £219.1 million for the six months to September 30.

Like-for-like sales improved in its embattled clothing and home arm, down by 0.1% in its second quarter after a 1.2% fall in the previous three months.