NHS chief: Brexit extra funding pledge must be honoured

The head of NHS England has called for the Brexit campaign's pledge leaving the EU would mean more money for the health service to be honoured.

Simon Stevens said that failing to do will risk voters losing trust in politics as he warned current funding is "well short of what is needed".

Mr Stevens also said the NHS waiting list will soar to five million by 2021 unless the service is given more money.

"That's an extra million people on the waiting list. One in 10 of us waiting for an operation - the highest number ever."

On current levels of funding, improvements in cancer care or mental health would also not be possible, he added.

Mr Stevens cited the Leave campaign's controversial claim that Brexit will bring £350 million back under British control to spend on the NHS.

He did not call specifically for the figure that was emblazoned on the side of the Vote Leave bus used by key Brexiteers in the run up to the referendum.

But he insisted trust in democracy "will not be strengthened" if Chancellor Philip Hammond argues in his forthcoming Budget that economic instability caused by Brexit means he cannot promise extra cash for the NHS.