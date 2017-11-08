One in 25 people now homeless in certain areas of England

A charity has found as many as one in 25 people are homeless in some areas of England. Credit: PA

One in 25 people are officially recorded as homeless in some areas of England, a charity has found. Across the country, homeless charity Shelter found that the number of homeless people has risen to over 300,000, though there may be many others that have not been recorded. The charity said it had mapped 50 "hotspots" across the UK showing where the epidemic was most critical. It found Newham, East London, had the highest rates - with one in every 25 people reportedly homeless. The report, Far From Alone: Homelessness In Britain In 2017, found that the total number of homeless people increased by 13,000 year-on-year to 307,000.

Its review - which combines official rough-sleeping and temporary accommodation figures as well as figures from social services - is reportedly the most extensive of its kind. Chief executive Polly Neate said thousands of people were stuck trying to "escape the devastating trap of homelessness", pointing to "decades of failure" on building affordable homes and the effects of recent welfare cuts. She said: "Some will have spent the night shivering on a cold pavement, others crammed into a dingy, hostel room with their children. "And what is worse, many are simply unaccounted for."

A snapshot overnight count last autumn recorded 4,134 rough sleepers. Credit: PA