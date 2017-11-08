Prince Charles and Camilla visit Delhi where air is as bad as 'smoking 50 cigarettes a day'

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall have landed in a city where the smog is so bad it’s been called a “poisonous gas chamber”.

The couple’s travels plans to Delhi in India have had to be amended because of the pollution in the city.

The smog is so bad here that medics say breathing the air is equivalent to “smoking 50 cigarettes per day”.

The air quality index - on which anything over 100 is considered unhealthy - hit the severe level of 451 - and in parts of the city some monitors even recorded levels off the scale - over 999.