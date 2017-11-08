Prime Minister faces mounting pressure as it emerges Patel had more unauthorised meetings with Israelis

The International Development Secretary, Priti Patel. Credit: PA

Priti Patel had two further unauthorised meetings with Israeli political figures, it has emerged. The fresh revelation is likely to pile pressure on Theresa May to sack the International Development Secretary. It follows Patel's apology for the 12 other undisclosed meetings she held during a "family holiday" in Israel, including with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. It is understood Ms Patel met Israeli public security minister Gilad Erdan in Parliament on September 7, and foreign ministry official Yuval Rotem in New York on September 18, following the August meetings in Israel.

Downing Street was reportedly told about the New York breakfast with Mr Rotem when Ms Patel revealed the details of her trip to Israel, but only learnt on Tuesday about the meeting in Parliament with Mr Erdan. No British officials were present and like her meetings in Israel, she did not report them to the Foreign Office or Government in the usual way. Ms Patel, who is currently in Africa with International Trade Secretary Liam Fox, was accompanied at all the meetings bar one in Israel by honorary president of the Conservative Friends for Israel lobbying group Lord Polak. Labour has already demanded an investigation by the Prime Minister's standards adviser into Ms Patel's meetings with the Israeli government, claiming they involved four "serious breaches" of the ministerial code.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Credit: PA