Prolonged sunshine for many areas, rain later in the northwest.

After a frosty start for many, there will be plenty of sunshine particularly across central parts of the UK through the day. Always rather more cloud in East Anglia and the southeast. Also turning cloudy in the northwest ahead of some strong winds and rain arriving in the afternoon/eve.

Rain will spread across the UK from the northwest throughout the evening, turning light and patchy through the early hours. Becoming clearer and colder in the north with some showers.

Tomorrow will be cloudy at first with light rain in the south, brighter, windier in the north with blustery showers. Generally improving in the south to become a dry afternoon.