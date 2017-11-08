Sheep able to recognise the face of Baa-rack Obama

Sheep know their Emma Watsons from their Baa-rack Obamas after demonstrating an ability to recognise famous faces.

The animals are already known to respond to familiar faces, both of other members of their species and humans.

But scientists showed they could be taught to recognise screen-shot images of celebrity faces.

They were even able to identify faces from an angle with about the same success rate as a human.

If they got the answer right, they were given a food reward.