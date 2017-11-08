Turning cloudy with rain for many tonight.

Rain will spread across the UK from the northwest throughout the evening, turning light and patchy in the early hours. Skies will gradually clear in the north and it will become and colder with some showers.

Cloudy at first in the south tomorrow with light rain. Brighter and windier in the north with blustery showers. Turning drier and brighter in the south through the day.

Blustery showers continue in the north through Friday; milder in the south with rain overnight. Turning colder across the UK through the weekend with wintry showers in the north.