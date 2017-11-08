Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe accuses ousted vice-president of scheming against him

Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe has said he fired his longtime ally Emmerson Mnangagwa because the vice-president had been scheming to take power, including consulting witch doctors on the matter.

It is the first time the 93-year-old has spoken publicly since firing Mr Mnangagwa, who fled the country but has vowed to return.

In a statement obtained by the Associated Press Mr Mnangagwa said he and his family had been force to flee Zimbabwe because of "incessant threats".

He did not give his location.

On Wednesday Mr Mugabe told a cheering crowd that Mr Mnangagwa had plotted to take over as leader since taking up the role of vice-president.