From the North East to the West End: Hit musical tells story of schoolboy who dreamed of becoming drag queen
The story of a schoolboy from the North East is headed to London's West End, where tale of a 16-year-old who dreams of becoming a drag queen will grace the stage.
Everyone's Talking About Jamie tells the story of Jamie Campbell, who despite being bullied at school, was set on attending his school prom in a dress and heels.
Not only does the show tell of the then 16-year-old's struggles, but it also focuses on the bond of love between mother and son, and the pair hope it will inspire others to follow their dreams.
"I'm just so lucky I have got such an amazing, supportive mum," the now 22-year-old explained ahead of the show's opening on November 22.
"I know not everybody out there has that and that's one of the main things.
"I'm so happy about with the musical, it's not just about drag, it's the story about a mother and son's love."
"It doesn't matter what other people say," his mother, Margaret Campbell added, "because everybody's going to have an opinion whether it's right or wrong."
The Bishop Auckland pair have already featured in a BBC3 documentary about Jamie's quest to become a drag queen - Jamie: A Drag Queen at 16 aired in 2011 - and their story also inspired a hit musical at Sheffield's Crucible Theatre in February 2017, and it is this show which is now headed to the West End's Apollo Theatre.
The pair can't quite believe how far their story of love has taken them, but Margaret always predicted stardom for her son: "Mum always said my name would be in lights and now it is in the West End."