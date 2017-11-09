Has Donald Trump softened his stance on China?

Donald Trump has said he does not blame China for its "one-sided and unfair" trading relationship with the United States.

In what appears to be a significant change in tone for the US President, he told a business event in Beijing that he gives China "great credit" for its behaviour.

That's despite taking a hardline stance during the presidential election in 2016, where he accused the Chinese of taking American jobs and American money, and said they had carried out the "greatest robbery in the history of the world".