Kevin Spacey to be erased from Ridley Scott's All The Money In The World film after further sex claims

Kevin Spacey will be completely erased from an upcoming Ridley Scott film following allegations of sexual misconduct.

The actor was due to star alongside Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Williams in thriller All The Money In The World, set to be released in December.

But he will now be replaced by Christopher Plummer in scenes which must be quickly reshot in time for the release date.

It comes at the request of British director Scott and just days after Netflix dropped Spacey from hit political drama House of Cards.

Further allegations against Spacey have also emerged overnight.

Former journalist Heather Unruh gave a press conference accusing the actor of sexually assaulting her teenage son.