Kevin Spacey to be erased from Ridley Scott's All The Money In The World film after further sex claims
Kevin Spacey will be completely erased from an upcoming Ridley Scott film following allegations of sexual misconduct.
The actor was due to star alongside Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Williams in thriller All The Money In The World, set to be released in December.
But he will now be replaced by Christopher Plummer in scenes which must be quickly reshot in time for the release date.
It comes at the request of British director Scott and just days after Netflix dropped Spacey from hit political drama House of Cards.
Further allegations against Spacey have also emerged overnight.
Former journalist Heather Unruh gave a press conference accusing the actor of sexually assaulting her teenage son.
Ms Unruh told reporters the 58-year-old had bought her son "drink after drink" at a restaurant in Massachusetts in July 2016 before allegedly sticking his hand down the 18-year-old's pants and grabbing his genitals.
It is the latest accusation made against Spacey, who is being investigated by police in the UK over an alleged sexual assault in Lambeth in 2008.
Ms Unruh told reporters: "The victim, my son, was a star struck, straight, 18-year-old man, who had no idea that the famous actor was an alleged sexual predator, or that he was about to become his next victim.
"Kevin Spacey bought him drink after drink after drink. And when my son was drunk Spacey made his move and sexually assaulted him.
"To Kevin Spacey, I want to say this: Shame on you for what you did to my son.
"Nothing could have prepared my son for how that sexual assault would make him feel as a man."
She said her son had not reported the alleged assault at the time because he was embarrassed but filed a police report last week.
Nantucket police chief Bill Pittman said Massachusetts law does not allow them to confirm or deny a report of sexual assault.