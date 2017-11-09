Penny Mordaunt replaces Priti Patel as International Development Secretary in second reshuffle in a week

Pro-Brexit MP Penny Mordaunt has been named as the new International Development Secretary, Downing Street has confirmed.

Ms Mordaunt was called to No. 10 for a meeting with the Prime Minister on Friday afternnon, after which her appointment was confirmed.

She replaces Witham MP Priti Patel, who resigned earlier this week after it emerged she had held a series of undisclosed meetings with Israeli political figures.

There had been concerns among commenters that whoever replaced Ms Patel - who had also backed Brexit - might upset the balance of support within the Cabinet.