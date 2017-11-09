Real-life 'Iron Man' soars into world record books

A British inventor has made history by becoming the first person to set a Guinness World Record for the fastest speed in a body-controlled jet engine power suit.

Founder and chief test pilot of Gravity Industries, Richard Browning, soared into the record books reaching a speed of 32.02mph during his third attempt at Lagoona Park in Reading.

After setting the record Browning mistimed a turn and dropped into the lake.

The "Iron Man" style jet suit started out as a fun project for Browning, which he developed in his garage.

The inventor believes it could be adapted to be used for other purposes such as in the military.