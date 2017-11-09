Royal Marine's touching poppy tribute to fallen comrades

The piece is framed by seven large poppies to remember his fallen servicemen, who became known as the "magnificent seven" by colleagues.

Rob French's back is adorned with a large tattoo, featuring silhouettes of seven Royal Marines killed in the conflict during 2008 and 2009.

Mr French, 35, served as a Royal Marine from 2006 to 2013, when he was medically discharged with post-traumatic stress disorder having reached the rank of lance corporal.

He started the tattoo in November 2015 and describes how he was particularly close to three of the Marines it features - L/Cpl Steven "Jamie" Fellows, L/Cpl Ben Whatley, and L/Cpl Jason Mackie.

"I have always carried the weight of Ben Whatley's death on my shoulders as he was killed on Christmas Eve two weeks after I was sent home," he said.

"I always felt that if I was there I may have been selected to take that position on the same roof top, and therefore taken the round that hit Ben. I still live with that guilt now.

"I have used Ben's name as my first born son, Joseph's middle name and I will make sure he knows where the name came from and what price Ben paid so I could come home and become a dad."

"I decided to get the tattoo to place the reminder on my back so that they are with me and behind me pushing me on, rather than in front and holding me back," he said.