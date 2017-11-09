Sainsbury's profits fall 9% and sales growth slows in 'competitive' market

Sainsbury's has revealed a nine percent fall in half-year profits and a sharp slowdown in sales growth amid fierce competition in the market.

However, the supermarket giant posted a 0.6% rise in like-for-like sales over the second quarter, down from 2.3% in the previous three months, as trading was dragged lower by falling Argos and general merchandise sales.

Shares fell 3% as the group warned of a "challenging" general merchandise market and also revealed sales slowing across its core grocery arm.

It reported underlying pre-tax profits of £251 million for the six months to September 23, against £277 million a year earlier.

Profits were pushed lower by seasonal losses from Argos, as previously flagged by the chain, as well as efforts to keep prices low in the face of inflation and cost pressures.

Chief executive Mike Coupe blamed inflation and the devaluation of sterling following the Brexit vote, for the fall in profits due to the supermarket's attempts to absorb the costs rather than pass them on to customers.

He continued that he expected inflation to lessen in the coming months, benefiting the company's profits.