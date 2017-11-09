Smog forces Prince Charles to change plans on trip to India

Prince Charles was forced change his plans on a trip to India as a result of thick smog.

The Prince of Wales was in Delhi, which is currently wrapped in a think blanket of polluted fog.

Construction has been halted, lorries have been banned and the schools closed for a week under measures to protect public health.

That meant that a planned trip to a school had to be scrapped - with the children coming to visit the Prince instead of the other way around.