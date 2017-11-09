Thousands of children referred to Prevent anti-extremism scheme

Thousands of children and teenagers have been flagged up to the Government's anti-terror programme.

The first detailed Home Office analysis of Prevent reveals that 2,127 of those referred to the scheme in 2015/16 were under 15, including more than 500 girls.

In one case a nine-year-old boy from west London was helped by the programme after standing up in class at school and declaring that he supported Islamic State. He had found and watched IS execution videos online.

Another 2,147 individuals reported for potential intervention over extremism concerns were aged between 15 and 20, meaning more than half of the 7,631 people referred in the 12 months to March 2016 were aged 20 or under.

Prevent aims to reduce the threat to the UK by stopping people being drawn into terrorism.

It has an annual budget of around £40 million and forms part of the Government's overarching counter-terror strategy known as Contest, which was drawn up in 2003.

Anyone who is concerned about a person they think may be at risk of radicalisation can refer them to Prevent, but only a very small percentage of referrals are ultimately deemed to require intervention in the anti-extremism sphere.

When authorities conclude there is a risk the person could be drawn into terrorism, they can be supported through a scheme known as Channel.

Engagement with Channel is voluntary and it is not a criminal sanction. The new Home Office report on the 7,631 referrals to Prevent in 2015/16 show: